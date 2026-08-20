Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.73 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $6.80 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $12.21 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.65 cent at $3.38 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.37 cent at $.81 a pound.

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