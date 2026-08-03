Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 11.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 11.75 cents at $4.50 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 16.5 cents at $6.51 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 6.5 cents at $3.17 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 4.25 cents at $11.68 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.32 cent at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.1 cent at $3.48 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.55 cent at $.98 a pound.

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