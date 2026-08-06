Graham: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.9…

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.7 million.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHM

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