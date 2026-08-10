GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $51…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period.

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