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GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 4:37 PM

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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