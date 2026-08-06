Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $222.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.2 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $895 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGO

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