Globant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million. On a…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $614.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.43 to $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $607 million to $615 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

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