Global Net Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $45.7 million, or 22 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $112.5 million in the period.

Global Net Lease expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 82 cents to 85 cents per share.

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