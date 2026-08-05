Gilat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported profit of…

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period.

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