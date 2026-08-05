Geron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GERN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GERN

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