Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $47.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $732.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $805 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.27 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

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