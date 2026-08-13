Gemini: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $107.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $107.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share.

The crypto exchange posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.