FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $34 million in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $34 million in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to extinguish debt, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $290 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

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