Fidelity National Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $288 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $288 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.72 billion.

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