Fervo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Fervo Energy Co. (FRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The geothermal energy developer posted revenue of $113,000 in the period.

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