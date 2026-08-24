Exercise for Older Adults on GLP-1s: Preserving Muscle and Mobility

For older adults taking GLP-1 medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide, regular resistance training is essential to preserve muscle mass and…

For older adults taking GLP-1 medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide, regular resistance training is essential to preserve muscle mass and maintain independence.

While these medications effectively help people lose weight, they can also contribute to the loss of lean muscle mass, which makes exercise even more important than before.

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

GLP-1s for Seniors: Balancing Weight Loss and Muscle Health

For many older adults, GLP-1 medications may offer substantial health benefits. GLP-1s have been hailed as a “longevity medicine” because weight loss is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea and other chronic conditions that can compromise quality of life and independence.

While much of the attention surrounding these medications has focused on losing pounds and reducing disease risk, it’s important not to forget about the necessary complementary therapies, namely eating well and exercise.

Preserving strength while on GLP-1s must be prioritized, since strength enables people to maintain physical function and protects their ability to live independently.

[READ: Best and Worst Exercises for Older Adults for Balance, Strength and Longevity]

How GLP-1 Medications Impact Muscle Mass in Seniors

While it’s possible to maintain muscle mass while losing weight, it’s often the case that those who lose significant amounts of weight on GLP-1s also lose muscle mass. This is an important consideration for older adults who may already be experiencing sarcopenia, or age-related declines in muscle mass, strength and physical performance.

The likelihood of sarcopenia increases with advancing age and can contribute to:

— Frailty

— Falls

— Disability

— Loss of independence

The goal, therefore, should not be weight loss alone. Instead, older adults should prioritize overall health and body composition that also preserves strength and physical function.

[READ: Sarcopenia: Symptoms and How to Stop Age-Related Muscle Loss]

How Resistance Exercise Prevents GLP-1 Muscle Loss in Seniors

Exercise provides health benefits for older adults that medication alone cannot. Evidence from weight loss research suggests that resistance exercise, particularly when combined with adequate nutrition, can help limit the loss of muscle and strength that may accompany substantial weight reduction.

Direct research involving older adults taking newer weight loss medications is still developing, so it would be premature to claim that exercise can completely prevent the loss of lean tissue during treatment.

However, we know that resistance training improves strength and physical function, while aerobic activity enhances cardiorespiratory fitness and endurance. These outcomes are especially important for older adults because they support the ability to remain active, independent and engaged in the activities that matter most.

5 Essential Exercise Strategies for Seniors Taking GLP-1 Medications

Medication and exercise should not be viewed as competing approaches. GLP-1 medications can make clinically meaningful weight loss more achievable for many people, while exercise helps ensure that improvements in body weight are accompanied by improvements in strength, mobility, balance and physical capacity.

Here are five strategies for older adults to exercise while taking GLP-1 medications:

1. Prioritize resistance training

2. Keep moving and practice balance between workouts

3. Progress gradually

4. Fuel your body well

5. Focus on function, not the scale

Prioritize resistance training

Resistance training should be a key component of an exercise program for older adults taking weight loss medications.

Regular resistance exercise provides the stimulus muscles need to maintain and improve strength. Depending on a person’s training status, nutritional intake and overall health, it may also help preserve or increase muscle mass.

Resistance training helps prevent falls, supports bone health and makes it easier to perform the physical demands of daily life.

An effective program does not require spending hours in a gym. Resistance training can incorporate:

— Bodyweight movements

— Resistance bands

— Free weights

— Weight machines

Older adults should generally aim to perform muscle-strengthening activities involving the major muscle groups on at least two days each week. The program should be matched to the individual’s current abilities and progress gradually.

Keep moving and practice balance between workouts

Walking, cycling, swimming, dancing and water-based exercise can improve cardiorespiratory fitness, support glucose regulation and help maintain the endurance needed for everyday activities.

Federal physical activity guidelines recommend that most older adults work toward 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week.

They should also include an equivalent combination of the two, along with muscle-strengthening activities on at least two days. Older adults should also include activities that improve balance as part of a well-rounded exercise program, particularly for those with mobility limitations or an increased risk of falls.

Activity Type Recommended Weekly Target Aerobic Activity 150-300 mins moderate-intensity or 75-150 mins vigorous-intensity Muscle-Strengthening At least 2 days Balance Exercises Regularly, especially for those with mobility limitations or fall risk

Progress gradually

These recommendations are goals rather than an all-or-nothing threshold. Someone who is not currently active can begin with shorter, manageable periods of movement and gradually build from there. Some activity is better than none, and meaningful health benefits can occur before a person reaches the full recommended amount.

Fuel your body well

Exercise is only one part of a comprehensive approach. Because GLP-1 medications suppress appetite and may cause side effects like gastrointestinal symptoms, some individuals may find it difficult to consume enough protein, calories, fluids and essential nutrients. This can be especially concerning for older adults whose appetite may be shrinking or who are at risk for malnutrition.

Adequate protein supplies the amino acids required to maintain and repair muscle tissue. Many older adults may also benefit from consuming protein across meals rather than concentrating most of it in a single meal, although individual needs vary considerably.

A registered dietitian can evaluate nutritional intake and help develop an individualized eating plan that supports weight management, exercise and muscle health.

Focus on function, not the scale

Body weight is only one measure of progress. Older adults and their healthcare teams should also pay attention to strength, mobility, balance, walking capacity and the ease with which everyday activities can be performed.

These measures can provide valuable insight into whether weight loss is translating into better health and improved quality of life. For an older adult, being able to rise comfortably from a chair, climb stairs, walk farther or continue living independently may be more meaningful than reaching a particular number on the scale.

Balancing GLP-1 Weight Loss With Long-Term Functional Strength

GLP-1 medications are creating important new opportunities to improve the health of older adults living with obesity and related chronic conditions. For appropriately selected patients, they can be a valuable component of a comprehensive treatment plan. They are not, however, a substitute for movement.

Exercise, especially resistance training, remains one of the most effective nonpharmacologic strategies for preserving strength, which improves physical function and supports healthy aging. When combined with appropriate medical care and sound nutrition, it can help older adults obtain the benefits of weight loss without losing sight of the larger goal.

Ultimately, successful aging is not defined by a number on the scale. It is reflected in the ability to remain strong, mobile, independent and engaged in the activities and relationships that give life meaning.

More from U.S. News

14 Essential Health Screenings Every Woman Needs

9 Essential Gym Machines for Beginners to Start Strength Training and Build Muscle

How to Increase Weight Loss on Wegovy: 8 Tips to Maximize Results on GLP-1s

Exercise for Older Adults on GLP-1s: Preserving Muscle and Mobility originally appeared on usnews.com