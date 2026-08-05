Exelixis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $212.1 million.…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $212.1 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $628.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635 million.

Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXEL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.