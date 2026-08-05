EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.7 million in its second quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $152 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.