Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.4…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $807.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $766.3 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750.1 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESAB

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