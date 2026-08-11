Erock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Erock Inc. (EROC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Erock Inc. (EROC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The maker of distributed generation power systems posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period.

Erock expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $465 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EROC

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