Equinox Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.6 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $769.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX

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