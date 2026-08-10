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Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 4:16 PM

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Monday reported net income of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $227.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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