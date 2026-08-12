Energous: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, were 50 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

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