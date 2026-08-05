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Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 6:01 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $64 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $491.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

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