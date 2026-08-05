Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $64 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported profit of $64 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $491.9 million in the period.

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