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Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 4:08 PM

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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