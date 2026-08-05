Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $180.2 million…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $180.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $3.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period.

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