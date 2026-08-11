Elbit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported net income of $173.6 million…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported net income of $173.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $4.14 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period.

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