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Elbit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2026, 3:34 AM

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported net income of $173.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to $4.14 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESLT

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