Ducommun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.4 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.4 million in its second quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.18 per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $224.5 million in the period.

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