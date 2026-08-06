Doximity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $171 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $671 million to $681 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

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