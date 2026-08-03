Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $87.8…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $87.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $544.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.9 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DORM

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