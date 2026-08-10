Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

At times, President Donald Trump’s critics have questioned the potentially disruptive impact his administration’s policies could have on the economy…

At times, President Donald Trump’s critics have questioned the potentially disruptive impact his administration’s policies could have on the economy and on Americans’ stock portfolios.

However, Trump has a history of closely monitoring the market, and he owns plenty of individual stocks in his personal investment accounts. Trump has had ups and downs in his career as a real estate mogul and businessman, but his net worth is currently $6.4 billion, according to Forbes.

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Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight stocks that represent some of Trump’s largest investments in his latest financial disclosures:

Investment Ownership stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) $1.06 billion Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) $15.9 million Apple Inc. (AAPL) $14 million Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $12.5 million Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $9.9 million Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $9.1 million Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $8.7 million Meta Platforms Inc. (META) $7.2 million Various crypto investments ~$1.03 billion

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company that prioritizes free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is a major stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 52% of the company. Trump Media is also merging with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies. Trump Media recently launched the controversial Truth API, charging subscribers up to $100,000 a month for early access to Trump’s market-moving posts. Today, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth around $1.06 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Trump has had a roller-coaster relationship with Google. During and after his first term, he accused Google of election interference, liberal-leaning bias and suppression of positive search results related to Trump. In September 2025, YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement related to a lawsuit Trump filed after his account was suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Nevertheless, Trump owns stakes in both GOOG and GOOGL stock worth a combined value of more than $15.9 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In exchange for agreeing to invest $100 billion in U.S. jobs and suppliers in 2025, Apple secured an exemption to Trump’s semiconductor tariffs. The White House website also includes Apple’s pledge to invest $600 billion in U.S. manufacturing and workforce training in its running list of U.S. investments secured during his second term. According to Trump’s filings, he holds more than $14 million of AAPL stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, AI applications, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Trump’s export restrictions initially prevented Nvidia from selling its advanced H200 high-bandwidth memory AI chips to China, but the administration now allows H200 sales if the U.S. government is paid a 25% fee. In June, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Trump “calls me in the middle of the night” to talk about important technology and economics topics. Trump reported owning at least $12.5 million of NVDA stock in his latest filings.

[Read: 5 Best Photonics Stocks to Buy for 2026]

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. At a November 2017 White House event with Trump, Broadcom announced it would be relocating its headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., a move that Trump praised as “a great day for the American worker.” Just days later, Broadcom began negotiations to acquire U.S.-based Qualcomm. Trump ultimately rejected the deal via executive order in March 2018, citing national security risk concerns. Nevertheless, Trump reportedly owns more than $9.9 million in AVGO stock, which has been a top performer thanks to Wall Street’s insatiable appetite for AI technology stocks.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company, best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In January 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss technology and cybersecurity. In May 2025, Trump’s Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft challenging Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft recently filed a brief encouraging a court to block the Trump administration’s designation of Anthropic’s AI technology as a national security risk. Trump reportedly owns more than $9.1 million of MSFT stock across several investment accounts.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. Trump has had a roller coaster relationship with billionaire Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos. One of Trump’s primary issues with Bezos over the years has been negative coverage of Trump by the Washington Post, which Bezos owns. In 2026, the animosity between Trump and Bezos has seemingly thawed. Bezos has even praised Trump for being “more mature, more disciplined” during his second term, and Bezos’ Blue Origin recently secured a $2.4 billion Space Force contract. Trump holds more than $8.7 million in AMZN stock.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the owner of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. The day after the Jan. 6 capitol riot, Trump was suspended from Instagram and Facebook indefinitely. However, Meta made the decision to lift his bans on both platforms a little over two years later. Trump sued the company over the bans, and the decision to kick Trump off its platforms ultimately cost Meta a $25 million settlement with Trump in 2025. Apparently, Trump hasn’t held a grudge. He reportedly owns more than $7.2 million in META stock.

Trump Crypto Investments

Outside of stocks, Trump also has numerous major cryptocurrency investments. The president reportedly holds approximately 15.75 billion WLFI tokens representing a roughly $870 million stake in crypto firm World Liberty Financial. He also has a 70% stake in DT Marks DEFI LLC, which itself holds a roughly 40% stake in World Liberty Financial. A 2025 cryptocurrency partnership between World Liberty Financial and Alt5 Sigma, now AI Financial Corp. (AIFC), earned the Trump family roughly $500 million, while AI Financial’s stock price has subsequently collapsed by more than 90%.

Companies affiliated with Trump famously launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins in January 2025. Trump Organization affiliates and investment interests own about 80% of the $TRUMP coins. Trump also has indirect exposure to Bitcoin via Trump Media, which holds 9,542 BTC worth over $616 million. Finally, Trump has disclosed cryptocurrency wallets holding more than $55 million of Ethereum and over $100 million of Bitcoin.

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Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/11/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information