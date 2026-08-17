If you’re over 65 years old, there is a 1 in 4 chance you are navigating a mental health condition,…

If you’re over 65 years old, there is a 1 in 4 chance you are navigating a mental health condition, according to the National Council on Aging, and an even higher chance you’re enrolled in Medicare. The question is, does Medicare cover mental health treatment? The answer is mostly yes, but coverage may come with specific limitations and some out-of-pocket costs.

Read on to learn more about Medicare mental health coverage, important terminology and how to find Medicare mental healthcare near you.

[READ How to Choose an Online Therapist]

Medicare Coverage for Inpatient Mental Health Treatment

Original Medicare, consisting of Part A and Part B, does cover various aspects of mental healthcare.

Medicare Part A

Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) provides some coverage for your inpatient mental health stay, similar to its coverage of other types of hospital stays.

Inpatient stay duration What you pay Notes Days 1-60 $1,736 deductible There’s a one-time deductible for each benefit period. The benefit period starts when you are admitted and ends once you have been discharged for 60 consecutive days. This amount, and the ones in this table, may change for 2027. Days 61-90 $434 per day This applies after day 60 in the same benefit period. Days 91 and beyond $868 per day After day 90, you tap into your total lifetime reserve days for additional coverage. You have a total of 60 lifetime reserve days. After lifetime reserve days are used All costs After you exhaust all 60 of your reserve days, you pay all costs associated with your inpatient care. Mental health services while you are inpatient 20% of the Medicare-approved amount This applies to all outpatient-type services you receive while inpatient, such as group therapy.

Source: Medicare.gov

Although there is no limit to the number of benefit periods you can have, once you run out of lifetime reserve days, they’re gone forever. However, separate from lifetime reserve days, if you are admitted for psychiatric services, Medicare Part A pays for up to 190 days of inpatient psychiatric hospital services during your lifetime. If you are admitted to a general hospital and get treatment for mental health, those days are counted separately.

Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B (medical insurance) covers some of the services offered while you’re admitted for mental health treatment:

— Visits from your psychiatrist to check on your progress

— Consultations between providers, such as a psychiatrist and a pharmacist discussing how two of your mental health medications may interact

— Counseling or therapy you receive while inpatient

[READ: How to Manage Anxiety with Rising Medicare Costs]

Medicare Coverage for Outpatient Mental Health Treatment

Medicare Part B also covers outpatient mental health services, such as:

— Individual or group therapy, including marriage and family therapy if it relates to your mental health condition

— Diagnostic tests, such as cognitive testing or behavioral assessments

— Medication management services, such as a psychiatrist’s evaluation of the effectiveness of an anxiety medication

— Preventive services, such as depression screenings or alcohol misuse screenings

— Substance use treatment programs, such as smoking cessation programs or opioid use disorder counseling

— Partial hospitalization programs or intensive outpatient programs

Recently, Medicare began to reimburse licensed counselors for their services. This change could help with the mental healthcare shortage and allow more people to be seen, says Jessica Topolski, a Medicare specialist at AZ Health Insurance Brokers in Phoenix.

Outpatient mental health treatment may be provided in settings such as doctors’ offices, community mental health centers and hospital outpatient mental health departments.

Outpatient service coverage What you pay Notes Preventive care $0 There’s no cost if your provider accepts Medicare. Visits to diagnose or treat mental health conditions 20% of the Medicare-approved amount after you meet the Part B deductible of $283 in 2026 (though this deductible amount will likely change in 2027) The Medicare-approved amount for 45 minutes of psychotherapy, for example, is around $100, depending on location. You would owe $20 after meeting your deductible. Services in a hospital outpatient clinic or department 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, as well as possible copayments and coinsurance Additional fees may apply for hospital-based services.

Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Keep in mind that therapy and counseling may be capped at a set number of sessions and that certain types of counseling services might not be covered at all, adds Gina Harrison, a nurse and faculty of practice of nursing at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

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Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage for Mental Health

Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage) contracts with private insurance companies to negotiate the price of mental health drugs, which are then sorted into cost tiers. Part D covers some prescription drugs for mental health, including:

— Antidepressants

— Anti-anxiety medications

— Stimulants, such as Adderall for ADHD treatment

— Antipsychotics, which are medications used to treat conditions such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia

Here are some tips to ensure maximum coverage:

— Take a formulary drug, if possible. Formulary drugs are specific prescription drugs covered under your Medicare Part D plan. For example, you may save money if you take the generic sertraline for depression versus the brand name, Zoloft.

— Check for prior authorizations. Medicare might require you to submit paperwork, such as a visit to the doctor, mental health assessments and diagnosis codes, to receive coverage approval for your prescription.

— Ask your doctor about step therapy. Sometimes Medicare asks that you try — and fail — a less expensive drug before granting coverage for a more expensive drug.

Medicare Part D coverage is sorted into coverage phases. As you progress through these phases, the amount you pay for your medications changes based on your total drug spending.

Prescription drug coverage phase What you pay Notes Deductible phase A maximum of $615 in 2026 (though this amount could change in 2027) At the beginning of your benefit year, which begins January 1 and ends December 31, you will need to meet your deductible before coverage kicks in. Initial coverage phase Variable copayments or coinsurance based on the drug tier, up to the initial coverage limit After you meet your deductible, you pay a copayment or coinsurance for each prescription, and Medicare Part D covers the rest. This continues until you meet the 2026 out-of-pocket maximum of $2,100. Catastrophic coverage $0 Once you hit your out-of-pocket maximum, your medications are 100% covered for the remainder of the year.

Source: Medicare.gov

Note: In 2025, Medicare plans implemented a lowered out-of-pocket maximum for prescription drugs. This effectively eliminated the “donut hole,” when beneficiaries had used their initial coverage but hadn’t tapped into catastrophic coverage, leaving them to pay significant cost-sharing out of pocket.

Challenges With Medicare Mental Health Coverage

While Medicare does provide mental health coverage, there are some key issues to be aware of. One study, published in JAMA Health Forum, of nearly 4,000 adults over the age of 65 with psychological distress investigated mental health outcomes for seniors transitioning to Medicare. The researchers concluded Medicare eligibility was associated with decreased outpatient mental health visits, increased emergency department visits and decreased psychotropic medication fills.

Although further research is needed to determine the root causes of challenges as seniors transition to Medicare mental healthcare, it could be due to the following:

— Technology literacy gaps. During COVID-19, Medicare expanded telehealth access, which helped connect patients and providers. “However, many seniors may struggle with video platforms, patient portals and online scheduling systems,” Harrison says. “Limited access to reliable internet or smart devices can further complicate participation in virtual care.”

— Lack of providers who accept Medicare. “Medicare has improved what they cover for mental health, but it’s not a perfect system,” Topolski says. “A lot of mental health providers do not take Medicare, and we have a shortage of psychiatrists across the country. They use a cash-based system instead of having to deal with billing Medicare.”

— Difficulty when dually enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. Medicare is the primary payer if you are enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid. Medicare has different rules on coverage and reimbursement than Medicaid, which can create challenges with continuity of care once you have dual coverage.

— Complexity of health insurance. Medicare itself can be challenging to navigate. “Multiple plan options, coverage rules and requirements often feel overwhelming, making it hard to identify the best fit for mental health needs,” Harrison says.

How to Access Mental Health Resources

If you don’t know where to start, one resource is a family support service.

Bonnie Lane, a principal consultant with Family Support Services in Northbrook, Illinois, specializes in supporting families whose loved ones suffer from severe mental illness or substance addiction. One family, for instance, once contacted Lane about an older man who needed Medicaid and Medicare to support his health. Lane worked with this family to coordinate those benefits and helped him move into a senior care facility that helped meet his health needs.

“He is now living a safer, more fulfilling life,” Lane says. “He is getting all that he needs and more. Medicare and Medicaid pay for his housing, treatment team and future hospitalizations.”

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Does Medicare Cover Mental Health Treatment? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/17/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.