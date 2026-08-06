DNOW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

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