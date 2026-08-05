Diversified Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Diversified Energy (DEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $246.9 million in its…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Diversified Energy (DEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $246.9 million in its second quarter.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $3.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The gas and oil production company posted revenue of $811.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $503.7 million.

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