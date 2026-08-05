Digi International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.7…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $142 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Digi International expects full-year revenue in the range of $529 million to $533 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

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