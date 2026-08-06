Dentsply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $37 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $898 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.

Dentsply expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

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