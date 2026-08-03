Deep Fission: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Deep Fission Inc. (FISN) on Monday reported a loss of $31 million…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Deep Fission Inc. (FISN) on Monday reported a loss of $31 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

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