Daily Journal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $7.90 per share.
The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $27 million in the period.
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