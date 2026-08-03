Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $492.8 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $492.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

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