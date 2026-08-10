Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37 million.

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