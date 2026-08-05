Crane NXT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $493.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488 million.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.42 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

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