COSCIENS Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202,000 in its second…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $202,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

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