CoreWeave: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $626 million in…

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $626 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livingston, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRWV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRWV

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