Construction Partners: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59.6…

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $999.4 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.68 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

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