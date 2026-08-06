ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.93 billion. On a per-share basis,…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $19.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.54 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

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