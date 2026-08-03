Commercial Vehicle Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a loss…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $195.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI

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