Commerce.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported net income of $1.1 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported net income of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Commerce.com said it expects revenue in the range of $82.5 million to $85.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $336.5 million to $344.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.