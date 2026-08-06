Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its second quarter.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $199.9 million in the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $825 million to $855 million.

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