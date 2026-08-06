Cogent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $66.6 million. The…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $66.6 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.12 per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.9 million.

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