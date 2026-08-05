Coeur Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $121.9 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $121.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

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