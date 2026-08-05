Coca-Cola Consolidated: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported net income of $158.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) on Wednesday reported net income of $158.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.83 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period.

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